











A crucial report for the region's economy revealed by Côte d'Azur France Tourisme.

With a strong return of French and foreign customers, tourist activity continues to increase.

In the urban hotel sector, after 74% tourist flow during the week of 14 July, then 80% during the last week of July, occupancy rates reached 91% during the first week of August and 94% during the second. Hotel occupancy especially showed a record peak of frequentation on the weekend of 6-8 August with 96% occupancy.

It is also noted that air travellers are on the rise: in July, they were +19% compared to the year 2020.

Tourism is also evident in Monaco. The Principality’s hotels recorded 70% occupancy for the month of July, compared to 39% last year. These positive figures are due to the relaxation of measures for certain areas, notably for vaccinated people, and spurred by Nice airport.