











AS Monaco Basket continues its XXL transfer window with the arrival of the American point guard (31 years old, 1.85 m) from the NBA.

It is undoubtedly one of the best moves of the transfer market in the basketball world. After recruiting Léo Westermann, Will Thomas and Donatas Motiejunas, the Roca Team has just acquired Mike James, who comes straight from the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA after a rich career in the Euroleague.

And to secure the services of the American star, the management of AS Monaco Basket did not hesitate to offer a salary estimated at nearly 1.4 million euros to the native of Portland. A first in the French championship. Former top scorer of Euroleague under the colours of Milan during the 2018-2019 season, Mike James arrives with a flattering reputation: that of being among the best players in Europe.

Kyrie Irving’s reserve in the US

The point guard came to the NBA last season as Kyrie Irving’s reserve whilst playing for CSKA Moscow and showed the full extent of his talent in the US, averaging 7.7 points and 4.2 assists in 13 games. Previously, Mike James had also played for the Phoenix Suns, Panathinaikos and Saski Baskonia SAD, although he was not drafted in 2012.

“I wanted to start something new compared to what I have experienced before in my career. It’s a real opportunity for me to start a new adventure and prove myself as a player in this beautiful place that is Monaco,” said Mike James on his arrival on the Rock. I’m looking forward to joining the guys and getting to know the team, hoping to do great things for Monaco basketball. We are underdogs, but I’m coming here to have ambitions and take the group to the highest level possible”.