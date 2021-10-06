











Biofuel from used cooking oil could be the solution to decarbonise the aviation industry.

Aviation goes green! After the 100% electric flight of Prince Albert II, Air France broke new ground on October 1st with a flight from Nice Côte-d’Azur airport to Paris-Orly, powered by 30% sustainable aviation fuel.

The result of a truly French collaboration, the biofuel was produced by TotalEnergies from used cooking oil and reduced flight-related CO2 emissions by three tonnes.

Towards a decarbonisation of transport

The date was not chosen at random as the flight took place during the “Nice Transition Days”, an event aimed at finding solutions to accelerate the phase-out of fossil fuels, which concluded on 3 October.

Christian Estrosi, the Mayor of Nice, welcomed the flight in a press release, “symbolising the transition policy to low-carbon modes of transport.” A crucial transition for a region where 10% of jobs are linked to tourism.