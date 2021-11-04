











The icon Joséphine Baker will be honoured at a grand evening event to be held at the Bar Américain on November 30.

She was just inducted to the Pantheon in Paris, but she is actually buried in Monaco. Both a talented jazz singer and courageous resistance fighter, Joséphine Baker will be celebrated at the American Bar at the end of November.

Joséphine Baker will receive a great tribute from the SBM on November 30, the same day as her official entry into the Pantheon, The Société des Bains de Mer has planned an evening of celebration at the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo’s Bar Américain.

Concerts, conferences and an exhibition

On the programme, Joséphine Baker’s most famous melodies will be performed live by a jazz group. Providing fascinating insights to accompany the music, the producer and specialist journalist Axel Jaffray will hold two mini-conferences at 7 pm and 10 pm.

The evening will also be an opportunity to admire archive photos and learn more about the very strong link between Joséphine Baker and the Principality. “It is at the Sporting d’été de Monte-Carlo that I come close to perfection”, the artist declared during the Monaco Red Cross Gala in 1969, shortly after having met Princess Grace.

