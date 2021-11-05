











Our editorial team’s recommendations will keep you busy from November 5 to 11. There’s a sporty weekend in store.

Friday, November 5

Thrills and treats

After a busy week, make the most of the good weather to go to the Fair Attractions and let yourself be tempted by its delicacies: waffles, pancakes, candy apples … As you feel yourself starting to unwind, you can head for the Aladdin attraction. And for the more adventurous, we do recommend the techno tower.

Fair Attractions Port of Monaco

From October 22 to November 19



More details

Saturday, November 6

A walk along the coast

For a relaxing Saturday, why not take a walk on the coastal path? The path runs along the shore linking Marquet and Mala beaches, with breathtaking views.

Coastal path

Cap d’Ail



More information

Sunday, November 7

Get back into shape

The forecast predicts a cloudy morning, with a light wind but no rain … The perfect weather for a jog! Not just any old jog though: head to the Larvotto cross -country for a race by the sea.

Larvotto Cross-Country race

Larvotto

Sunday November 7

More details

Monday, November 8

Lunch at a great price

For lunch, why not meet up at Cantinetta Antinori, a great fine dining venue in Larvotto where Tuscan cuisine and exceptional wines are the norm. The Italian restaurant offers a deal with starter, main course and glass of wine for 24 euros. Delicious! Check out the other business lunch deals in our special feature.

Cantinetta Antinori

11 Avenue Princesse Grace

12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

More details

Tuesday, November 9

Will you be able to tell the difference between fact and fake?

Screening of Orson Welles’ 1973 film “F for Fake“, with a slew of actors playing their own roles: Oja Kodar, Clifford Irving, Edith Irving, Francois Reichenbach and Orson Welles himself. Dive into the world of cinema with its sleight of hand, its special effects, its relationship between reality and fakery, between truth and lies.

F for Fake Variety

Theatre

Tuesday, November 9 at 8 p.m.

More details

Wednesday, November 10

The comedy cut

We kick-off of the ‘Sérénissimes de l’humour’ comedy festival, with our favourite Marseillais, Patrick Bosso. Something to take your mind off things in the middle of the week.

Sérénissimes de l’humour

Grimaldi Forum – Salle Prince Pierre

November 10 to 13

More information

Thursday, November 11

Let off steam with O’Sisters

On the menu for this Thursday Live Session: O’Sisters! This group of committed female artists will take you into their world of electro, soul, funk and world music… All of which will be accompanied by a completely crazy visual show. And the icing on the cake – it’s free!

O’Sisters

Grimaldi Forum – Espace Indigo

Thursday,November 11 at 6.30 p.m.

More details