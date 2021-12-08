The Junior Chamber International Monaco (JCIM) trophies were awarded on Friday, December 3.

At the third edition of the “Trophées de la Jeune Chambre Économique de Monaco”, held at the Grimaldi Forum, three prizes were awarded to the nine finalists in the Business Creation Competition.

Prince’s Government Prize : this Prize was awarded by Jean Castellini, Finance and Economy Ministre, to EAT’IN MONACO , which received an endowment if 40 000 euros. The company provides a delivery service in the Principality, via a free application, using electric vehicles. Customers can receive deliveries from several businesses, such as restaurants, supermarkets, bakeries, florists or even pharmacies.

"Jeune Chambre Économique de Monaco" prize: this Prize was presented by Olena Prykhodko, Vice-Président of JCI, to POX , who received 21 000 euros. Pox is the originator of a pizza box that guarantees that when the customer receives their pizza it is hot and crispy, as if it was just out of the oven. The packaging is 100% compostable and made of seeded paper, which will grow a plant if put in the ground.

Athos Partners' "Coup de Coeur" Prize: this Prize was awarded by Paul Arent, Managing Partner at Athos Partners, to THENINTH.ART, which received an endowment of 5,000 euros. This platform enables small and medium-sized comic creators to be able to make a living from their creations, thanks to a short circuit between readers and creators that multiplies their royalties by six.