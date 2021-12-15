Food deliveries aren’t the only headache for Monaco residents.

Certain Principality residents were shocked to discover their Carrefour home delivery service was unavailable at the start of November. “As an elderly person with a disability, the internet is very practical …” lamented a user of the Facebook group ‘Aide et Solidarité entre les résidents de Monaco’. Contacted by Monaco Tribune, Carrefour Monaco’s executive assistant, Dominique Martin, was surprised to hear this: “the home delivery service has been operating every day for years. Nothing has changed. »

To be more precise, the service is available in-store, states Ms. Martin: “they go through the home delivery checkout, that’s how it has always worked”. The service can be restrictive for people with mobility issues, however.

Fresh vegetables on your doorstep

To reassure users of Carrefour.fr, it still works. Monaco deliveries are absolutely possible. The minimum order is 50 euros, to which you need to add a delivery charge of eight euros. Delivery is free for baskets of 150 euros or more.

However, there are other alternatives. There is no minimum order on the Auchan website. The brand uses a sliding scale for delivery costs, starting from 20 euros for orders up to 50 euros, then dropping by five euros per increment of 50 euros.

Houra, the first cybermarket to emerge in 2000 and a subsidiary of the Belgian group Louis Delhaize, also delivers in the Principality. With a minimum amount of 75 euros, you need to add 9.90 euros for delivery costs – or zero if the order is greater than 150 euros.

For consumers of organic produce, the Solis Bio store in La Condamine delivers free of charge and without a minimum amount. Two options are available to the customer: do their shopping in store beforehand and have everything delivered to their home, or order by email.

If shopping local is your thing, the ‘Primeur du Chef’ greengrocer at the Monte-Carlo market delivers fresh fruit and vegetables. Prices are high, but they provide free delivery without a minimum order, as well as the possibility of ordering online.

The Condamine market © Monaco Tribune

A single pick-up point

“It’s a shame we don’t have Mondial Relay in Monaco anymore…” writes another member of the ‘Aide et solidarité entre les résidents de Monaco’ group. There is only one pick-up point left in the Principality today: Relais Colis at the Fontvieille shopping centre. For more options, you have to head for Beausoleil, with, for example, Proxi on avenue Saint Roman or Fruits et légumes on boulevard de la République.

Local alternatives also exist, such as DouxVillage. Fashion, sport, wellness products… the online shopping platform has 29 partner stores that offer a wide range of products. DouxVillage provides quick delivery to Monaco for a five euro charge: order before 11 a.m. for same-day delivery.

Carlo Market, another Monegasque flagship, is also doing well. Today, the online service includes nearly twenty stores, some of which deliver to homes, while others only provide in-store collection. With the Carlo mobile app, which has become a must-have tool in the Principality, 7% of the purchase amounts are put back into the local economy.

Gadget enthusiasts and last-minute Christmas shoppers can count on delivery giant Amazon. In addition to home delivery, the company has installed an Amazon Hub Locker at Monaco Monte-Carlo train station, where parcels are stored in lockers for pick-up. However, nothing can beat a gift from the legendary Picco Bazaar to put at the foot of the tree.