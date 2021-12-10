The Princely Couple’s children are celebrating their birthday this Friday, December 10.

A day of celebration at the Prince’s Palace! This Friday, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella are celebrating their seventh birthday with their father, Prince Albert II. Still in hospital, their mother, Princess Charlene, could not be with them for their special day.

But even from a distance, the Princess was keen to celebrate the event, sharing a photo of the twins on her Instagram account. They are seen in pyjamas, surrounded by balloons and about to blow out the candles on their twin cakes. There’s a touching caption under the picture: “Happy birthday my babies. I thank God for blessing me with such wonderful children. I’m truly blessed. Love mom.”