The 35th edition of the Telethon will take place at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco on Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 December.

It’s back! After the 2020 edition was impacted by the pandemic, the organisers of the Monaco Telethon hope that the public will come along for the 2021 edition. Camille Gottlieb, Princess Stephanie’s daughter, is the honorary patron.

Head over to the Espace Ravel at the Grimaldi Forum throughout the weekend to discover the many activities on offer. As always, a large clearance sale of children’s clothing and toys will raise funds for the Telethon. Donations are used to fund research and public awareness of rare diseases.

A full and varied programme

On the sport side, you can attend pole dance and line dancing demonstrations, as well as zumba classes. A skateboard and scooter competition will be organised by the Étoile de Menton at the skate park. If you’re into workshops, there’s plenty to delight children and adults alike: make-up, bonsais, decorative Christmas objects, street art, scout activities …

On stage, there will be concerts and the Alice in Wonderland play. Shows are being held this Friday, December 3 at the Princess Stephanie Youth Center. Also you can come and take part in the Telethon Light March which will set off from the Grimaldi Forum on Saturday at 7 p.m. A luminous bracelet will be given out to each participant.

Free admission. Donations can be made on site or by calling 3637.