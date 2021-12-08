The 16th edition of the Christmas Ball will take place on December 11 at 8 p.m. in the Salle Empire at the Hôtel de Paris.

Elegance, magic, chic … The traditional Christmas Ball should live up to its reputation again this year. Organised by Five Stars Events, it will be held under the High Patronage of Princess Charlene and all proceeds will be for the benefit of her Foundation.

The magic of “The Nutcracker”

After “Fairtytale World” last year, “The Nutcracker” is the chosen theme for 2021. The room will be decorated with a festive and poetic atmosphere, and embellished with flowers by Narmino, and Christmas songs will be performed. A large auction organised by Sotheby’s will provide an opportunity to give generously to the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation.

Very prestigious guests and brands are expected, such as H.R.H. Princess Camilla of Bourbon two Sicilies from Rome, Paris and Monaco, Lady Monika del Campo Bacardi of Bayfield Hall, Armand de Brignac champagnes and Ekaterina Butorina from Moscow.

The organisers have underlined that all health measures will obviously be respected.