











On 12 December 2020, the Salle Empire of Monte-Carlo’s Hotel de Paris hosted the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation’s annual Christmas ball. This year, the ball was attended by Princess Charlene and Gareth Wittstock, the Princess’ brother and Secretary-General of the Foundation.

On Saturday evening, Monaco’s beau monde flocked to the Hotel de Paris for the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation’s annual Yule Ball, which this year was on the theme “Fairytale World”. The highlight of the ball was a charity auction. All auction profits will go to the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation.

30 projects financed in 2020

The Foundation runs several programs throughout the world, including “Learn to Swim” and “ Water Safet y ”, which teaches drowning prevention methods. Since the Foundation’s creation, almost 730,000 people, mainly children, have benefited from these programs in 34 countries.

In 2020, the Foundation ran 30 different initiatives in 18 countries around the world.





>> MORE ON THE TOPIC: Looking back on the Princess Charlene Foundation’s work in Ghana

The Foundation pledges another 5 years in Ghana

Just last week, the foundation renewed its partnership with the Educational Development Projects Trust (EDP Trust) for another five years. The Trust sponsors the Awutu-Winton High School to help local youth broaden their professional perspectives.

Thanks to the partnership between the Trust and the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, over 9,200 children and adults have now benefited from swimming and drowning prevention lessons in the school’s swimming pool.

>> MORE ON THE TOPIC: The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation brings the fight against drowning to Canadian schools