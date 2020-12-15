On 12 December 2020, the Salle Empire of Monte-Carlo’s Hotel de Paris hosted the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation’s annual Christmas ball. This year, the ball was attended by Princess Charlene and Gareth Wittstock, the Princess’ brother and Secretary-General of the Foundation.
On Saturday evening, Monaco’s beau monde flocked to the Hotel de Paris for the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation’s annual Yule Ball, which this year was on the theme “Fairytale World”. The highlight of the ball was a charity auction. All auction profits will go to the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation.
30 projects financed in 2020
>> MORE ON THE TOPIC: Looking back on the Princess Charlene Foundation’s work in Ghana
The Foundation pledges another 5 years in Ghana
>> MORE ON THE TOPIC: The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation brings the fight against drowning to Canadian schools