Monaco Tribune met Frédéric Genta, Interministerial Delegate for the Digital Transition, to discuss digital education for Monaco’s pupils.

Computer Science Week was an opportunity to take stock of digital learning for children in the Principality. Frédéric Genta, Interministerial Delegate for the Digital Transition, attended a primary school programming class and a digital life sciences class.

“85% of 2030’s jobs have not yet been invented”, stressed Frédéric Genta. This impressive figure is taken from a study carried out by Dell and Institute for the Future in 2017. It emphasises the potential for jobs in the digital field and the importance for young people to get started from childhood.

Learning from an early age

“We need to teach our young people logic, adaptability and agility” states Frédéric Genta. (…) To do so, we need to train our pupils in digital technology as well as helping them to understand its uses and dangers, such as hacking and cyber-bullying.”

There are many solutions, such as equipping our secondary school pupils with tablets, and making programming part of the curriculum as early as primary school.

The Government also wishes to develop team-based projects “with a collaborative and creative approach”. The Interministerial delegate mentioned as an example an escape game that was created to raise awareness about climate change.