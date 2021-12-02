An update on the most important news stories this Thursday, December 2, 2021.

Tickets for the Top Marques trade fair – You can now book your seats for the Top Marques Monaco trade fair, which will take place from June 8 to 12 at the Grimaldi Forum. Ferrari, Aston Martin, Rolls Royce, Bentley … The biggest names in supercars and hypercars will be there, as well as luxury watch brands and superboat builders. New this year: a hall will be dedicated to classic sports cars from the 50s to the 90s. In addition, a VIP cocktail will take place for the inauguration of the show in the presence of the Prince. Prices from 45 to 120 euros; 250 euros for the opening night.

Another record for the Voxan Wattman – Unbeaten! Venturi’s Voxan Wattman and rider Max Biaggi once again broke the world speed record in the partially-streamlined electric motorcycle under 300 kg category.. On November 22, on the Space Florida track (USA), Gildo Pastor’s team’s motorbike reached the incredible speed of 455.737 kph (470.257 kph instantaneous speed).

Rally marshal training – The Organising Committee and the ACM Stewards Corps met on November 28 at Fontvieille. Their aim? To prepare for the Monte-Carlo Rally, which will kick off in less than two months. All the rally stewards checked their knowledge was up to date during a full-scale rehearsal. Covid-related health measures were also on the agenda.