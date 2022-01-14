Due to the worsening Covid-19 contamination rate, the Government announced on January 13 that new organisations would be concerned by the extension of the health pass.

Just a few days after the previous announcement of additional measures, the Government wants to intensify the extension of the health pass. It is up to the decision-makers of the entities concerned to determine which members of their staff will be affected.

“Not all of the employees in these entities are affected. Only those who are involved in providing essential services to the population and citizens, ” explained Didier Gamerdinger, Minister of Health and Social Affairs.

The entities concerned from 17 January:

– Prince’s Palace

– Ministry of State

– National Council

– Department of Legal Affairs

– Ministry Departments

– Monaco Embassy in France

– Town Hall

– Monaco Cyber Security Agency

– Expenditure Control Authority

– Prince’s Carabinieri Corps

– Interministerial Delegation for Digital Transition

– Department of Health Affairs

– Department of Urban Amenities

– Civil Aviation Authority

– Government Communication Department

– Police Department

– Department of Maritime Affairs

– Digital Platforms and Resources Department

– Digital Services Department

– Information Technologies Department

– Department of Public Works

– Department of Budget and Treasury

– Public Buildings Maintenance Office

– Public Car Parks Office

– Public Treasury

– Banks

– Compagnie des Autobus de Monaco

– Comptoir Pharmaceutique Méditerranéen

– LTP Technologies

– Monaco Digital

– Monaco Telecom

– Société d’Exploitation des Ports de Monaco

– Société Monégasque d’Assainissement

– Société Monégasque de l’Électricité et du Gaz

– Société Monégasque des Eaux

– Telis

– Trafiparc