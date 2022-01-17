The Louis II stadium will be the stage for the Fight Aids Cup again this year. The charity match will be held on January 24 (6:30 p.m.) and will pit Prince Albert II’s team, the Barbagiuans, against Princess Stéphanie’s Cirque FC.

If you would like to see a host of former stars on the pitch of the Louis II stadium, then the Fight Aids Cup is definitely a must. This year the French team coach, Didier Deschamps, will take part, as well as Youri Djorkaeff, world champion in 1998 and European champion in 2000, the former Monegasques Ludovic Giuly, Fernando Morientes and Flavio Roma along with Olivier Dacourt, Sebastien Frey and Laure Boulleau.

Louis Ducruet © Frédéric Nebinger

Charles Leclerc and Pierre Carisaghi will take part

Other participating celebrities include Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc and Prince Albert II’s nephew, Pierre Casiraghi. The funds raised during the event will be donated to the HIV charity, Fight Aids Monaco.

“We hope that the evening will be a great success, with twice the attendance of 2020″, says Louis Ducruet. “Which would mean of course, double the proceeds for Fight Aids Monaco. That is our dream.”

Tickets are available online. Free admission for children under 12, €5 for 12 to 18 year olds and €10 for adults. Compulsory health pass.