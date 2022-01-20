Our editorial team’s recommendations will keep you busy from January 21 to 27.

Friday, 21 January

Start your weekend with “Gaby la Magnifique”, a musical tribute to Marseille music hall star Gaby Deslys. A colourful show is in store at the Théâtre des Muses at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, 22 January

At 8 p.m. the Rainier III auditorium will be hosting the concert “Le Poète et le Musicien” with the German baritone Matthias Goerne, directed by the Russian conductor Stanislav Kochanovsky, performing works by Dmitri Shostakovich and Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov .

Sunday, 23 January

Come to see them cross the finishing line in the Monte-Carlo Rally! The cars will be back in the Principality at 2 p.m., at Port Hercule, where the awards ceremony is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Monday, 24 January

Why not start the week off with a conference about women’s place in art? The art historian Camille Morineau hosts “L’autre moitié de la lune” (The other half of the moon) at the Théâtre des Variétés at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free but booking is required.

Tuesday, 25 January

It’s movie night at the Théâtre des Variétés. At 8 p.m., you can see the Canadian film Pour la Suite du Monde (For Those Who Will Follow), directed in 1962 by Pierre Perrault and Michel Brault. The feature-length documentary takes place in Canada, at Isle-aux-Coudres, where a group of fishermen tries to revive porpoise fishing, an ancestral custom that had been abandoned for fifty years.

Wednesday, 26 January

While the Sainte Devota festivities will not take place in their usual format again this year because of the pandemic, it will still be possible to watch the celebrations on a big screen from 5:30 p.m., at the corner of Boulevard Albert Ier and Rue Princesse Antoinette.

Thursday, 27 January

Take advantage of the public holiday to visit the botanical centre in the Jardin Exotique! Free of charge and open to all from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., it contains 900m² of greenhouses, where you will see plants that are rare and endangered in nature, such as certain cacti and succulents.

