The Sovereign went to La Turbie this Saturday to present his greetings to the entire professional group.

Prince Albert II visited ASM players at Saturday’s training session, in the presence of Oleg Petrov, Paul Mitchell and new AS Monaco coach Philippe Clement. After extending his best wishes for the new year to the group, the Sovereign was keen to address a message of support to the players before their trip to FC Nantes, for the 20th match day in Ligue 1.

It was also an opportunity for Prince Albert II to meet Philippe Clement, who recently replaced Niko Kovac as Monaco coach. As a reminder, the start of the second part of the season sees AS Monaco in sixth place in the championship, in addition to being in the last 16 of the Europa League and the French Cup.