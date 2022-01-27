The Princess’ convalescence “is continuing in a very satisfactory manner” according to the Prince’s Palace.

Her absence is keenly felt in the Principality. Princess Charlene, who has just celebrated her 44th birthday in convalescence outside of Monaco, was unable to attend the traditional Saint Devota celebrations on January 26 and 27, as her convalescence and dental treatment are not yet over.

The Prince’s Palace said in a press release that the Princess “took part in the celebrations with all Monegasques and residents, in spirit. As soon as Her health permits, the Princess looks forward to enjoying moments of fellowship with them once again.”

Until the Princess’ long-awaited return to Monaco, the Princely Couple ask that their privacy be respected, as well as that of Hereditary Prince James and Princess Gabriella.