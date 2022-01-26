The upcoming “Stelios Philanthropic Foundation 2022 Business Bi-Communal Awards” will be the scheme’s 12th edition.

20,000 euros to promote lasting peace in Cyprus. The Sir Stelios Philanthropic Foundation, also present in Monaco, will reward ten teams, each made up of two entrepreneurs: one from the Turkish Cypriot community, the other from the Greek Cypriot community. Each will receive 10,000 euros, representing 20,000 euros for each of the teams that will have best demonstrated the positive impact of its business on the local economy. 200,000 euros will therefore be awarded to the project overall.

Monaco resident Sir Stelios Haji-Iaonnou says he is confident: “I really believe that entrepreneurs are geared towards progress and innovation and are already managing to overcome the difficulties they currently face.”

Since 2009, the founder of easyGroup, himself of Cypriot origin, has already donated nearly 4 million euros to this award, despite the 2020 and 2021 editions being cancelled due to the pandemic. Instead, donations were made to the island’s medical staff.

The winners will be announced on April 28, via a Zoom meeting. Applicants have until March 31 to register online.

