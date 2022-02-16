Justin Highman, Monaco Economic Board Deputy Director General, travelled to the United Kingdom at the beginning of February.

The purpose of the visit was to promote the Principality to certain investors, entrepreneurs and potential residents in London, and above all to renew ties in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

London, international capital of finance

During his visit, Justin Highman was able to have discussions with the Ambassador of Monaco to the United Kingdom, HE Mrs. Evelyne Genta, in order to establish new joint ventures during the year 2022.

Justin Highman also visited the headquarters of the international art gallery Hauser & Wirth in the company of Laetitia Catoir and Federica Beretta, directors of the new open space at Monte-Carlo One. The gallery could soon be a partner in promotional events in Monaco itself as well as various Monegasque sites throughout the world. This will further strengthen international ties.

At a time when health restrictions are beginning to be lifted in the United Kingdom, the MEB is already considering organising a trade mission to London this year to promote the Principality’s businesses.

