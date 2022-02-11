The famous Monegasque race is back this year for the general public, after a 2021 edition that was reserved for professionals due to the health crisis. If you haven’t decided to participate yet, here are 3 good reasons to get on your running shoes and book your bib!

1. Because there is a circuit to suit everyone

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced runner, you can choose from several circuits. There’s the 1000 m for the young and young-at-heart or the 10 km City Trail (through the Municipality’s parks and monuments). Between the two extremes there’s the 5 km Herculis (from Port Hercule to Monte-Carlo Bay), or you might prefer the Pink Ribbon charity walk (to support breast cancer awareness and prevention), the choice is yours. You could even enter more than one race. There is only one condition: you will need to be in possession of a valid health pass.

2. Because you’ll get a free ticket for AS Monaco/FC Lorient

Yes, you read it right! Monaco Run 2022 have teamed up with AS Monaco, and one bib = one free ticket for the Louis II Stadium. As they fight for a place on the podium at the end of the season, the Monegasques are hosting FC Lorient on Sunday (1 p.m.). If you want to be there to cheer them on, you just need to show your bib number at the Louis II stadium ticket offices. Ideal for a sport-filled Sunday. A reward for your efforts.

3. Because the stars will be there

Their names have not been made public yet, but you can bet the cream of the discipline’s specialists will be there. Last year, Beatrice Chepkoech even broke the world record in the mixed 5 km. And as Didier Boinon confided in Radio Monaco’s Sport Time programme, “the race has a worldwide reputation, so athletes want to come to Monaco, looking to break records.”

SEE ALSO: Monaco Run 2022: Registration is open

SEE ALSO: How to take part in Pink Ribbon Monaco this year?

Registrations 2022