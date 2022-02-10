Here’s how to take part in the tenth edition of the event in Monaco, organised in partnership with SBM Offshore and the Monegasque Athletics Federation.

While competitors are actively preparing for the Monaco Run on February 12 and 13, the Pink Ribbon charity walk is also making a big comeback, after its cancellation 2021 due to the pandemic.

The walk, organised in support of breast cancer awareness and prevention, will leave Port Hercule on Sunday February 13 at 10 a.m. A five-kilometre circuit, in support of women affected by the disease – one in eight women in France. With 52,000 cases per year, breast cancer is the leading female cancer in France.

Participants can register online now. Registration is free for children under thirteen. Otherwise, the cost is 30 euros and proceeds will be donated to research against the disease.

Walkers are encouraged to wear a bib with a message of solidarity or a tribute to sufferers. Boxes of sweets sporting the event’s logo will also be available for sale on site.

As for health measures: whatever their vaccination or Covid recovery status, all participants must present a negative antigenic or PCR test of less than 24 hours.