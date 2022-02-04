The half-term holidays start this Friday! Our editorial team has some recommendations for keeping your children busy and entertained.

1. Explore the seabed

Why not kick off the school holidays at the Oceanographic Museum? There are exhibitions, escape games and other activities in store! 6-12 year olds can even sign up for Club Oceano where they will find out about the ocean and its mysteries over five days through fun, scientific and cultural activities.

2. Attend the launch of Nice’s Carnival

The festivities start in Nice on Friday, February 11! Come and see the ceremony for free on Place Masséna, at 6:30 p.m.! There will be a one-hour sound and light show, with the return of the Carnival King and Queen, the floral floats, musical troupes and dancers. This year’s theme is “The King of the Animals”. Don’t forget your costume and by all means follow us on our social networks to try to win your tickets very soon for the event’s other highlights, as well as for the Menton Lemon Festival!

3. Visit an exclusive photo exhibition about the Princely Family

Until March 31, the Bibliothèque Irlandaise Princess Grace (Princess Grace Irish Library) is hosting a photo exhibition dedicated to the official visit to Ireland that Prince Albert II, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella made in September 2021. It’s a chance to (re)discover the ties between the Principality and Ireland, since Princess Grace was from an Irish family on her father’s side.

© Ed Wright Images

4. Listen to Mozart’s works

On Sunday, February 6, the great Italian mezzo-soprano Cecilia Bartoli and pianist David Fray, under the baton of Kazuki Yamada, will perform works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart at 6 p.m., at the Rainier III Auditorium. There are still a few seats available for this musical moment, but you’ll need to book quickly!

Phone bookings only on +377 98 06 28 28

5. Cooking as a family

If you’d rather stay warm, why not take the opportunity to organise a home cooking workshop? Check out the best bitter orange recipes sent to us by our readers. Whether it’s jam, cake or liqueur, you’re in for a treat!