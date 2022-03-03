Two of these exhibitions are dedicated to Prince Albert I.

If you’re looking to keep busy for spring, here are three current photo exhibitions to check out or revisit.

1) « La Belle époque sportive : rayonnement et innovations sous le règne d’Albert Ier »

Until April 10, Quai Antoine Ier Exhibition Hall is hosting an exhibition dedicated to Prince Albert I and sports during his reign, as part of the centenary commemorations of his death. Monaco’s Médiathèque (Audiovisual Library) chose to exhibit formerly unpublished documents (photographs, old press articles, posters, lithographs, etc.) that relate the development of sport in the Principality in the 19th and 20th centuries.

Exposition « La Belle Epoque sportive : rayonnement et innovations sous le règne d’Albert Ier »



Practical details:

Until 10 April 2022, Tuesday to Sunday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

4, Quai Antoine Ier

Free admission for all.

Guided tours without reservation on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 2pm and 3:15pm / by reservation on Saturdays

Information and reservations: +377 93 15 29 40

2) « Cinémato ! Albert Ier de Monaco, pionnier de l’image et du son »

© Institut audiovisuel de Monaco

Another exhibition dedicated to Prince Albert I, this time by the Audiovisual Institute, brings together pieces on loan by the Archives of the Palace of Monaco and by the Oceanographic Institute. During his 28 oceanographic campaigns, the Prince took a keen interest in photography, the phonograph and film. The archives of these combined interests are on display in this exceptional exhibition.

Practical details:

Until 31 December 2022, Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. (5 p.m. on Friday)

Institut audiovisuel, l’Engelin, 83-85 boulevard du Jardin exotique

Free admission for all.

Information: +377 97 98 43 26

3) « Northbound, connected by the sea »

Georg Anton Rasmussen A Norwegian Fjord in Summer n.d. © Museum Kunst der Westküste, photo Lukas Spörl

The third exhibition can be seen at the Oceanographic Museum, as part of Monaco Ocean Week. Get ready for a trip taking in North Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and Norway, through 24 photographs and paintings about the North Sea and the importance of preserving its coastal and maritime areas. The exhibition will be accompanied by a scientific symposium that is open to the general public, and which will discuss the preservation of the North Sea and Mediterranean marine environment, on 11 May.

Practical details: