Two years after the platform’s launch, the Sovereign attended a presentation at the Monaco Yacht Club of its new functionalities, in order to provide an initial assessment, in the presence of numerous health professionals and representatives of health care facilities.

The “Monaco Santé” platform is the veritable cornerstone of the Principality’s e-healthcare strategy and is designed to make it easier for Monegasques, residents and visitors to receive better care.

Available 24/7 and in five different languages (French, English, Italian, Spanish and Russian), the digital portal offers online appointment booking, a directory of the city’s health professionals, Monaco health updates and emergency and on-call numbers.

“Monaco Santé is the foundation the Principality needed, on which to build the future of e-healthcare”, stressed Frédéric Genta, interministerial delegate in charge of the digital transition, who attended the presentation. “It is also a strong indicator of quality of life and attractiveness for our country.”

Among the new features of the system are the inclusion of tele-consultation and secure messaging between healthcare professionals. This functionality testifies to a growing interest in digital tools on the part of all players in the sector.

Monaco, a reference in digital healthcare

“Monegasque digital healthcare is a shared ambition, that of making Monaco a reference in the field”, said Didier Gamerdinger, government advisor and minister of social affairs and health. “Doing so seamlessly and efficiently, with everyone’s input. For our patients and their well-being, since that is precisely our role.”

In his speech, Prince Albert II thanked all the Principality’s key players who have rallied around this project, in a context where digital healthcare aims to anticipate, prevent and treat.

The portal is available online at https://www.monacosante.mc/ or on smartphone and tablet thanks to the mobile app that is downloadable for iOS and Android.