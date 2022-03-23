Recently awarded the prize for Orchestra of the Year by Radio Classique, the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra has experienced a renaissance in recent years, under the leadership of its conductor Kazuki Yamada and its artistic director, Didier de Cottignies.

Could the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic return to its former glory in years to come? Completely reborn since the arrival of Japanese maestro Kazuki Yamada, the OPMC’s metamorphosis continues, winning awards and achieving a measure of national recognition.

“Since 2016, we have been doing our best to get the orchestra back on track,” says its artistic director. “There were no more directives, but with Kazuki Yamada, we have added structure. Before, we were playing at small regional festivals. Now we are headlining major festivals again, such as Aix-en-Provence, Évian, Paris or Turin.”

While the Covid-19 pandemic put the brakes on this momentum for two years as audiences gradually lost their enthusiasm, Didier de Cottignies intends to turn things around by bringing in world-renowned artists that are capable of filling the Rainier III Auditorium.

Attracting audiences again…

“Filling the hall is our main ambition,” he says. “When an artist like Daniil Trifonov, the megastar Russian pianist, comes to Monaco and the hall is only two-thirds full, there’s an issue… In New York, halls sell out in a few hours!”

Didier de Cottignies © Communication Department / Stéphane Danna

This is due to many years in the wilderness with “average” concerts that put Monegasques off, as well as border residents and lovers of classical music in the PACA region. “People lost interest in the OPMC,” says Didier de Cottignies regretfully, however he intends to bring back enthusiasts from San Remo, Ventimiglia, Bordighera, as well as the Var region. “And raising the bar and bringing in big names again takes time. It is a long process, by word of mouth.”

Each concert is better than the last. Kazuki Yamada is a rough diamond that needs a little polishing but he’s already one of the best in the world Didier de Cottignies

The OPMC can count on the support of Radio Classique, which has just given it the Orchestra of the Year award, ahead of the prestigious Paris and Strasbourg Philharmonic Orchestras. “Radio Classique is very much listened to in the Aix-Marseille region and our ratings are constantly increasing,” said Didier de Cottignies. “Our work is beginning to pay off. We’re hoping for a snowball effect.”

As proof of this growing attraction, seven concerts will be broadcast on Radio Classique this year, compared to five last year. And for the very first time in the history of the OPMC, certain concerts will also be filmed. “We’re starting to get noticed. »

…and getting the younger generation involved

What about the younger generation? “The audience is said to be ageing, but that’s been the case for twenty-five years, so that means the audience is still there and that it wasn’t so old at the time,” says the former director of the Orchestre de Paris, convinced that young people are still very interested in classical music.

In Paris, the proportion of young people was quite high. It is often said that young people don’t have the money, but a ticket for a philharmonic concert is sometimes fifteen to twenty euros, whereas tickets for a Champions League match at the Parc des Princes cost several hundred!”

Renowned in the 20th century, the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra built its reputation thanks to Russian ballets in the 1920s, before having a succession of great conductors perform in the 1940s. A success that Didier de Cottignies would like to replicate, under the leadership of Kazuki Yamada.

Smadar Eisenberg, president of the dynamic Association des Amis de l’Orchestre Philharmonique de Monte-Carlo (Friends of the OPMC), with the Radio Classique Orchestra of the Year award / © All rights reserved

“Because of the language barrier, it took him a long time to make his mark, but everyone realises today that he is one of the best. You can tell by the quality of the orchestra. Each concert is better than the last. Kazuki is a diamond in the rough.”

Since his arrival in 2016, the Japanese virtuoso has managed to restructure the orchestra, creating a real chemistry between its musicians. With real dedication to the OPMC. “He is deeply committed to the project, but doesn’t take himself too seriously,” says Didier de Cottignies of the conductor who just signed a new contract until 2026. “Kazuki isn’t using the orchestra as a springboard for the future, even though he is a young conductor(40 years old) who will leave one day. And when he does, there won’t be a dry eye in the house.”