The Monegasque Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (IMSEE – Monaco Statistics) has published its latest report on the health crisis.

Here are some of the key figures on vaccinations, infection rates and mortality.

1 in 4 residents infected

Since the beginning of the epidemic, the Principality has registered 10,757 Covid cases, including 573 recontaminations. One in four residents (26.6%) has already been infected. Of these infections, 4.4% required hospital admission.

One third unvaccinated

Of those aged over 12, 71% of the population is vaccinated in the Principality, 8% less than in France. As at 31 March 2022, 78,995 vaccine injections had been administered in Monaco. Between November 2021 and the end of March 2022, the additional dose of vaccine was injected 19,500 times.

0.5% of those infected died of Covid

As of April 11, 2022, 56 people had lost their lives as a result of Covid-19. Since the last IMSEE assessment, published in August 2021, the majority of new deaths occurred between January and March 2022, the same period during which the number of daily cases of Covid rose. The average age at time of death is 84.3 years and 13 of the deceased were of Monegasque nationality.