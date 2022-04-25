Voter turnout was estimated at 50.2% in the Principality.

The results are in. On Sunday, 24 April, 2,602 French nationals based in Monaco went to the polls for the second round of the 2022 presidential election. As in France, Emmanuel Macron (LREM) was the winner, with 53.8% of the vote. Marine Le Pen (RN) garnered 46.2%.

The turnout, at 50.2%, was higher than in the first round. Of the 2,602 votes cast, the Embassy of France in Monaco reported 81 blank and 17 invalid votes.