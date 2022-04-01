96 Monegasque babies were born in 2021.

The number of births continues to drop. The Monegasque birth rate has been below average since 2019, and reached a level of 10 ‰ in 2021. This is the lowest birth rate since 1985, according to the Demographic Observatory published by Monaco Statistics.

Sources: Town Hall, IMSEE

However, the fertility rate remains high, with an index of 2.5 children per woman over the period 2019-2021. The proportion of marriages remains stable, and the rate of divorces is decreasing slightly.

Concerning naturalisation, eight people (three men and five women) became Monegasques by Sovereign Ordinance in 2021. As of December 31, 2021, the Principality recorded 9,611 Monegasques, representing a relatively low annual growth of 0.4% compared to 2020. Nevertheless, the number of Monegasque citizens has been steadily increasing since the 1950s.

A grim record was also achieved, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic: in 2021, 101 people died, the highest level ever observed, the average being 85 deaths per year.