The town of Ventimiglia will be host to a new exhibition on the theme of food and wine, from May to September.

“Beyond food” is how we might translate the title of the new exhibition being organised by Ventimiglia Marina at the Forte dell’Annunziata from May 7 to September 4. In addition to introducing and developing the new Marina, the aim of the exhibition is to highlight the excellence, traditions and culinary identity of the Mediterranean and to encourage a debate on food as a universal language and central element of the human race.

An exhibition and three events

The central exhibition will show the works of photographer Steve McCurry, four-time World Press Photo winner.

The first event will take a week after the inauguration and will be more participative, with tastings of sparkling wines on Friday May 13 and of red wines that can be enjoyed even in summer on Saturday May 14.

In June, the street artist Eron will create a piece on a building in the historic centre, to stimulate reflection on the theme of the exhibition.

The third and final event will take place on July 8 and 9. Three cocktails made by mixologists and inspired by the Ligurian coast will available to taste in Marconi square.

For more information and to book your tickets: Oltre il Cibo