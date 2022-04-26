The Prince’s visit concluded with the municipalities of Matera, Contrada Pietrapenta and Arberobello.

A very busy trip to southern Italy ended on April 22. Prince Albert II, on a visit to the Puglia region, began Friday with a guided tour of Matera, a municipality that was designated as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO and considered the third oldest city in the world!

European Capital of Culture in 2019, Matera is famous for its troglodyte dwellings: the “Sassi di Matera”. The Sovereign Prince was subsequently welcomed by local authorities at the Palazzo del Governo.

© Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace

The visit continued 12 kilometres from Matera, in the town of Contrada Pietrapenta, with the crypt of original Sin, an important example of medieval painting in the Mediterranean region.

© Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace

Finally, the day and the Prince’s visit concluded in Arberobello, in the valley of Itria, which is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site. After lunch hosted by Michele Longo, the town’s mayor, Prince Albert II was able to discover the “trulli”: small dry-stone houses with cone-shaped roofs covered in limestone tiles.