From Tuesday 19 April until Friday 1 July, a section of Avenue Princesse Grace will be a one-way street to allow the Testimonio II project to go ahead smoothly.

The change will be in the Menton-Monaco direction, on the section of road between the Sporting Monte-Carlo roundabout and the roundabout in front of the Monte Carlo Bay hotel. During this period, access to the Monte-Carlo Bay Resort and Monte-Carlo Beach hotels and their car park will still be possible.

Special signs will be put in place on the municipality of Roquebrune, at the intersection between Larvotto Boulevard and Avenue Princesse Grace to indicate that the Monte-Carlo Bay Resort and Monte-Carlo Beach hotels are accessible.

Diversion map for 110 bus / © Communication Department

As for CAM buses, lines 5 and 6 will turn around at the “Rocabella” roundabout to serve their terminus at the Sea Club. The “Sporting” bus stop will not be in use. There will be a temporary diversion on Line 110, but only in the Menton-Monaco-Nice direction (see diagram).

Please note that two-way traffic will be temporary reinstated for all users from 23 to 30 May 2022, for the duration of the Formula 1 Grand Prix.