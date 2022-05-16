Charles Leclerc was taking part in the Monaco Historic Grand Prix on Sunday, at the wheel of the Ferrari that Niki Lauda drove in 1974. He lost control in one of the bends on the circuit, during a parade.

Charles Leclerc and the Monaco circuit have a relationship that is best described as ‘complicated’. “When you thought you already had all the bad luck of the world in Monaco and you lose the brakes into rascasse (bend-Ed.) with one of the most iconic historical Ferrari Formula 1 car. 🙃🔫” The current leader of the Formula 1 championship expressed his frustration on Twitter.

As he was parading on the circuit at the wheel of Niki Lauda’s 312-B3, Charles Leclerc lost his brakes in the La Rascasse turn and went into a tailspin. “It was bad luck, but lucky too because I lost the brakes in quite a slow part of the circuit,” the driver told Monaco Info afterwards.

The 2018, 2019 and 2021 Formula1 editions of the Grand Prix on home soil had already been painful for Charles Leclerc: the driver was unable to finish the race each time.