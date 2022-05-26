More public transport, more affordable rents, sports complexes, etc. The Monaco Tribune editorial team asked for your views on the subject!

While Frédéric Genta, newly appointed Interministerial Delegate for Attractiveness and Digital Transition, recently started to address the issue of Monaco’s attractiveness, mentioning several lines of thought, some of you have put forward ideas of your own.

Giulia, an employee of Italian origin, has been working in Monaco for several years. Even with a good salary, she feels it is impossible to live in the Principality because the rents are too high. She lives in Beausoleil, and goes to work by bus or on her bike: “I like working here, but it’s complicated if you don’t live nearby. I used to live in Nice, but with the train fares, it soon turned out to be expensive. I think the best thing is to live in the neighbouring towns. It would be good to have preferential rents for employees, it might encourage people to come and work in Monaco.”

This observation is shared to an extent by Paul, a Monegasque national: “It’s not too bad for me, because I don’t pay too much for my accommodation. I’m not sure Monaco should lower rents, there are already a lot of us here. We won’t be able to accommodate everyone. I have some friends who work here, and it’s definitely complicated for them. If you don’t live in Cap d ‘Ail or Roquebrune, it can be difficult. It’s true that something could be done for the employees, perhaps… And for the Enfants du Pays, too. I think [the Government and the National Council] plan to pass a law for them, that would be a good idea.”

He thinks that meantime we should have a complete overhaul of the transport service between Monaco and the rest of the French Riviera: “Buses and trains are all very well, but when I see people completely crammed in together on the journey home, I say to myself this is not on! On top of that, if there’s an issue with the SNCF, then it’s panic stations!”

And what should we do about tourists? Alain Frappier, who replied on our Facebook page, thinks making access to the Principality easier would also be a first step: “Free bus transport would be something that would make tourists very happy. We need to find a way to avoid an hour’s traffic jam coming in to Monaco. It’s been going on for years. It puts employees and tourists off. There are many projects but nothing concrete in the immediate future.”

For one of our readers, who contacted us by private message, leisure provision should also be boosted… provided the resources are put in place: “What is missing in Monaco, for a country that loves sport, is a great sports complex where we would have an arena for sport (basketball), a big stage for concerts and other activities, rethink the Chapiteau de Fontvieille to make it bigger and more modern, so it can becomes a multi-activity venue for the population, fans and tourists.”

What does the ‘target population’ think? Philippe and Christiane came a long way for the Ascension weekend, and more particularly for the F1 Grand Prix. While the event itself was enough to encourage them to make the trip, they admit that the weekend represents quite a budget: “the hotels are very expensive to start off with, but during the Grand Prix season, it is even worse! That said, it’s not just in Monaco. We couldn’t stay here, so we went for a hotel in Cap d’Ail and even though we booked several months ahead, it was still very expensive. It’s a shame we can’t stay right here. Let’s just say it’s part of the charm… “