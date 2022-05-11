The Principality has been improving the 100 Nice-Monaco-Menton bus route since 2016. The Government has decided to continue its support until 2023.

580,000 euros. This is the Principality’s new annual contribution to the development of the n° 100 bus route. Until now, the figure was €450 000. In 2016, an agreement was signed with the “Transdev Alpes-Maritimes” bus company to increase service frequency on this specific line, particularly during peak times.

“In 2019 (before the pandemic), there were 2,511,000 journeys, 60% of which were to or from Monaco. The modal shift from private vehicles to public transport is a key element of our public mobility policy. ” states Céline Caron Dagioni, Minister of Public Works, the Environment and Urban Development

Many employees travel daily between Nice and Monaco, in particular using the n° 100 bus route. An additional electric bus will be put into service in 2024 to increase the number of daily departures to 126, compared to 115 at present.