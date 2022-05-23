Starting at 400€, flights to New York are very affordable.

Good news, the airlines are waking up from a long sleep of almost three years. Flights out of Nice Airport are increasing and so is the number of holiday destinations. New York is one of them. Here’s a short practical guide to flights from Nice to New York.

Which company should you choose to take you to the Big Apple?

Three airlines share the market for 9-hour direct flights: United Airlines, La Compagnie and Delta Air Lines.

While the first two take you to the west of the city, landing at Newark Liberty Airport (EWK), Delta Air Lines takes you almost to the heart of New York, south of Queens, to John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK).

Unlike its two competitors, La Compagnie only has business class seats. Flights should be very peaceful, and all the seats can be converted into beds. A power outlet and wi-fi are also available should you need to keep working or be entertained.

At what price?

Peace comes at a price though. To enjoy La Compagnie’s services, the tariffs are obviously higher than Delta Air Lines and United Airlines. Count €3,000 each way if you decide to leave at the last minute and about €1,800 if you book in advance. Caution! La Compagnie only schedules three flights a week: on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays.

With Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, the services on offer are fairly standard, but unlike their aircraft the prices aren’t sky-high. So, for this summer, a round trip costs around 1100€, but you can still find tickets for between 700€ and 500€, or even 400€, at the end of August. Both companies offer daily flights. Don’t worry, you’ll always find a way back to the French Riviera.

What about luggage?

With La Compagnie, two suitcases with a maimum weight of 32kg are included in the price of the ticket.

On the other hand, for United Airlines and Delta Air Lines, if you choose the cheapest “Basic Economy” ticket, only one piece of 22 x 25 x 43 cm hand luggage is included. If you wish to take a suitcase weighing up to 23kg, it will cost you €130.

Passports, covid and time difference

The United States are not the European Union and it is not as easy to go there.

First, you must be in possession of a valid passport and must apply for an Electronic Travel Authorization (ESTA) at least 72 hours prior to departure in order to be able to set foot on U.S. soil.

Covid has not made things easier, on the contrary. In addition to the passport and ESTA, you are also asked for proof of full vaccination (2 doses, the 2nd at least 14 days prior to flight) and a negative Covid test result.

Once all this is done, you can finally get to New York and enjoy the city that never sleeps. Which may not be the case for you, with the 6-hour time difference…