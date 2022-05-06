The Sovereign created a surprise at the EVER Monaco 2022 exhibition. He arrived on the first day, driving a 26-tonne, all-electric truck.

The Prince treated himself to a live road test. Accompanied by the president of Volvo Trucks, Roger Alm, and at the wheel of the Volvo FE Electric, Prince Albert II drove around the streets of Monaco, between the Place d ‘Armes and the Palais de Fontvieille, towards the EVER Monaco Motor Show.

A video was filmed in the cab of the truck and posted on Facebook. “We have narrow streets here,” jokes the Prince, after greeting the crowd, adding “It’s great”, about his driving experience.

An original way to demonstrate the Principality’s determination to contribute to the electrification of road transport and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. On the same theme, this year the EVER Monaco show welcomed nearly 50 exhibitors who came to present their innovations, mainly in the field of soft mobility.