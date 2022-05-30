Prince Albert II attended the preview of the documentary, about former F1 driver Sir John ‘Jackie’ Stewart, OBE.

Big Formula 1 fans take note! On Thursday, May 26, One Monte-Carlo was the venue for the preview screening of STEWART, a documentary film retracing the life of the famous F1 driver, Sir ‘Jackie’ Stewart, OBE.

Both he and Prince Albert II were present to see the feature film, which was intended to raise funds for the Race Against Dementia charity.

With fully restored archive footage, the documentary depicts Sir Jackie’s early days, his achievements, his first world champion title in 1969, and his battle to improve racing safety in the 1970s.

For Mark Stewart, Sir Jackie’s son and director of the documentary, “Making this film was really fascinating for me, not only as a director, but also as a son. When I look at these images, I see these sort of time capsules.”

Dementia is a disease that affects more than 50 million people. Its symptoms usually include loss of memory and mobility, making daily life difficult. Alzheimer’s disease is the most representative.

Sir Jackie’s wife of over 60 years was diagnosed with the disease in 2014.