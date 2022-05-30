The Cannes Film Festival is already over. The editorial team looks back at 11 days of screenings, stars and steps.

There certainly was no shortage of stars on Cannes’ famous red carpet! Photographers were able to snap hundreds of them, in tuxes or designer dresses. On the evening of May 24, the Festival celebrated its 75th edition with an impressive 121 international stars walking up the iconic Palais steps. Much to the delight of the photographers.

©YouTube – Festival de Cannes Officiel

Tom Cruise and Top Gun Maverick. We certainly can’t leave out May 18, noteworthy for the arrival of Tom Cruise in Cannes to present Top Gun Maverick (Out of Competition category). After several interviews and a few photos with the fans, the actor started up the steps with the team from the film. As he did, eight Alpha Jets from the Patrouille de France (precision aerobatics demonstration unit of the French Air and Space Force) saluted him from above the Croisette, at almost 600 kph. The film received a huge standing ovation from the audience. Quite a day for the American actor, who was awarded an Honorary Palme d’Or (Golden Palm) by the Festival.

The Festival also featured several conferences, photocalls, a few private parties, many hotel sieges by paperazzi, etc. Life in Cannes was geared to the Festival schedule once again. Between the Palais and the Hotel Martinez, it was impossible NOT to cross paths with a star.

The team from Triangle of Sadness. ©YouTube – Festival de Cannes Officiel

The event always ends with the traditional awards ceremony. This year, Ruben Östlund won the Palme d’Or for his film A Triangle of Sadness, a highly critical, even irreverent, comedy about the world of influencers. The Swedish director received his first Palme d’Or five years ago for The Square.

And along with the competition, there was a major announcement! On 26 May, David Lisnard (Mayor of Cannes), together with Festival Director Thierry Frémaux, announced the scheduled opening of the International Cinema Museum in Cannes in 2028. 18,300m ² dedicated to cinema, the Festival, combining fun and technical aspects. A two-hour visit that will end with a climb up the Palais steps.