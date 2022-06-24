The editorial team has picked out the five best events for you to enjoy over the weekend and upcoming week.

Get ready for an enchanting, fairytale evening. The famous ‘Grand Princes’ and Princesses’ Ball’ will be taking place on Saturday June 25 in the gilded Salle Belle Époque and Salon Régence at the Hôtel Hermitage.

More details

The international modern art show, art3f, will be on from June 24 to 26. If you are on the lookout for a new painting, sculpture or photograph, head over to the Chapiteau Fontvieille where you can choose from 3,000 works of art!

More details

Discover the world of bees in the heart of Monaco, thanks to APIdays. There’s a whole programme of fun activities in store at the Jardin de l’Unesco, on June 24 and 25, to raise awareness among young children about why preserving bees is so important.

More details

After the Grands Prix, we’re talking about a different kind of horsepower from June 30 to July 2. It’s the 16th edition of the Longines Global Champions Tour de Monaco, and you will be able to admire these beautiful horses compete in showjumping and races against the clock. All with the fabulous backdrop of the Port Hercule.

More details

If you haven’t made it yet, there is still time to check out the provocative new exhibition on the Australian photographer Helmut Newton, at the Villa Sauber.

More details