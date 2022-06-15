Prince Albert II will be present for the procession of the Blessed Sacrament.

This Thursday 16 June is a public holiday in Monaco, as the Principality celebrates la Fête Dieu – Corpus Christi. This Catholic festival, instituted by Pope Urban IV in 1264, is held each year on the Thursday following Trinity, sixty days after Easter. It celebrates the real presence of the body and blood of Jesus Christ in the bread and wine of the Eucharist.

In countries where it is celebrated, Corpus Christi includes a procession through the streets, during which the priest carries the Eucharist in a monstrance. In Monaco, it takes place on the Rock: it starts from the Cathedral, following the pontifical mass, proceeds to the first resting place at the Princely Palace, then on to the second resting place, Place de la Mairie. The canopy that houses the Blessed Sacrament is carried by members of the arch-confraternity of the Penitents of Mercy and the chanting is accompanied by the municipal orchestra of Monaco.

The Pontifical Mass will begin at 5 pm. in the Cathedral and will be presided over by Monsignor David, Archibishop of Monaco. It will once again be open to all this year, after being cancelled in 2020 and in a reduced format in 2021. The procession of the Blessed Sacrament will start from the cathedral at 6: 15 pm. Prince Albert II will be present on the Place du Palais, in keeping with tradition.