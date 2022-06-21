Cuisine from the south, full of sunshine!

What better way to celebrate the summer solstice than to feast on southern cuisine? Riccardo Giraudi has just opened his new restaurant on port Fontvieille: Maison Fonfon.

The colourful premises were decorated by Cédric Capron, with Provençal touches. White tablecloths, sparkling plates, Mediterranean objects on the shelves and a mural by Franck Lebraly: suddenly we’ve been teleported to Provence.

© Fabbio Galatioto

The same is trueof the food: here, it’s all about sharing! Take for example the “Picnic”, served on a traditional red gingham tablecloth. On the menu: grilled peppers, garlic crisps, aubergine caviar, sardines in oil and, of course, pissaladière! For those with a bigger appetite, the chef provides rich ricotta & truffle raviolini from Perrin in Nice, penne with Pastis as a Provençal take on vodka Penne, a tender grenadin of milk-fed veal with Parmesan on a bed of tomato, or a beautiful slice of Mediterranean tuna, topped with taggiasche & lemon olives.

© Fabbio Galatioto

Gourmet flavours are not forgotten in the mouth-watering desserts, such as vegan cheesecake with lemon & lime, frozen nougat with orange blossom, pine nuts and hazelnuts or the basket of fresh strawberries from the hinterland of Nice with vanilla cream.,

© Fabbio Galatioto

Practical details :