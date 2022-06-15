The Principality’s open-air cinema reopens this Saturday, June 18.
It is a must-do summer treat: making the most of the mild evening temperatures to enjoy a good movie in an open-air cinema. Monaco Open Air Cinema reopens on Saturday 18 June and has published its programme.
Jurassic World Dominion, Top Gun: Maverick, Buzz Lightyear, Elvis, The Batman… There’s something for everyone! Pick the film you fancy most and enjoy a magical moment at the foot of the Rock, on a giant 220m2 screen (the largest in Europe!). On site you will find cushions, sofas and armchairs for added comfort. Plus dogs are welcome! Please note: the films are shown in the original language and subtitled in French.
Practical details:
- Chemin des pêcheurs car park, exit level 2, 98000 Monaco
- Opens: 8: 45 pm –Showtime: 9: 30 pm – Film begins 10: 00 pm
- Normal price: €11.50/Students: €9.00
- • “The Monaco Open Air Cinema” does not take reservations and tickets cannot be purchased online. On site purchases only.
- For more details, call + 377 93 25 86 80