The Principality’s open-air cinema reopens this Saturday, June 18.

It is a must-do summer treat: making the most of the mild evening temperatures to enjoy a good movie in an open-air cinema. Monaco Open Air Cinema reopens on Saturday 18 June and has published its programme.

Jurassic World Dominion, Top Gun: Maverick, Buzz Lightyear, Elvis, The Batman… There’s something for everyone! Pick the film you fancy most and enjoy a magical moment at the foot of the Rock, on a giant 220m2 screen (the largest in Europe!). On site you will find cushions, sofas and armchairs for added comfort. Plus dogs are welcome! Please note: the films are shown in the original language and subtitled in French.

SEE ALSO: Summer activities are back!

© The Monaco Open Air Cinema

Practical details: