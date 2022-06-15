The menu and cocktails have also changed, and are perfect for enjoying your summer in Monaco.

The Twiga Monte Carlo is back open! The famous restaurant and club, founded by Flavio Briatore, took advantage of a few months off to get a makeover.

Mixing African, Asian and Italian styles, the new Twiga provides the best of all three, creating an ambience that is refined, ethnic and modern all at the same time.

© Twiga Monte Carlo

© Twiga Monte Carlo

The same goes for the food. A subtle mix of Italy and Asia, the restaurant’s new menu combines their flavours for a glamorous and exceptional meal.

With Lobster Catalana, Red King Prawns Gnocchetti and a Plateau Royal seafood platter, the menu gives pride of place to the bounty of the sea.

© Twiga Monte Carlo – Lobster Catalana

© Twiga Monte Carlo – Red King Prawns Gnocchetti

© Twiga Monte Carlo – Plateau Royal

Meat-based dishes have not been left out, with Beef Tacos, Iberian Pluma and many more.

© Twiga Monte Carlo – Beef tacos

© Twiga Monte Carlo – Iberian Pluma

During the meal, guests can enjoy top-quality entertainment. For example, the Italian band Alessandro Ristori & The Portofinos, DJ Bob Sinclar and also DJ Afrojack will liven up the warm summer evenings.

The drinks match the style of the venue with refined, delicate cocktails, which are all as pleasing to the eye as they are to the palate, mixing Italian tradition with Japanese flavours. Perfect for getting into the mood for heading to the club area, which opens at 1am.

© Twiga Monte Carlo

The restaurant, located at 10 avenue Princesse Grace, opens at 7pm from Tuesday to Sunday and every day starting in July.

Réservations : +377 99 99 25 50