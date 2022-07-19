A new shuttle service will serve Le Rocher over the summer season.

From Monday 18 July until September, a 100% electric shuttle will take you up to Le Rocher, in the evenings, running every quarter of an hour from 8 pm to 10:45 pm.

© Compagnie Autobus de Monaco

The shuttle will make a loop connecting Monaco-Ville, Place d ‘Armes, three stops on the Port Hercule (Princesse Stéphanie, Stade Nautique and Princesse Antoinette) then, from Place Sainte Dévote, it will go up rue Grimaldi, with stops at Princesse Florestine and Place d ‘Armes before returning to Monaco –Ville. The usual bus routes will continue to serve the Rock.

This is good news for Le Rocher businesses, coinciding with the upturn of tourism and the economy, after the two-year health crisis. And Monaco City shopkeepers announced three summer evening events on their Facebook page. Make a note in your diaries for July 20, August 11 and 24. There will be music, entertainment and shows.