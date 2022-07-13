Stores will also be open on Sunday.

The holiday season is upon us, and there are bargains to be had. Sales signs will be on show in the Principality’s shop windows from 1 July to 15 August.

To give you a better chance of grabbing a good deal, some stores have decided to stay open every Sunday. This is the case for the Métropole Shopping Monte-Carlo, the One Monte-Carlo, the Centre Commercial de Fontvieille, shops in Monaco-ville and some of those on Boulevard des Moulins and at La Condamine.

A slow start

The sales usually mean busy shops. However, with the advent and growing popularity of e-commerce, customers have become scarcer. This is confirmed by a trader who spoke to Monaco Info: “The pace is gentle, there’s been no panic.”

“France’s sales started well before ours, […] everyone has already done their sales shopping in France,” complains a ready-to-wear saleswoman.

Others are more upbeat, however. “It’s going very well, we have good sales figures and good client numbers,” says a Principality costume jewellery retailer. Another states that “it has started off well because there are more tourists.”

To see the list of shops that are open on Sunday: Monaco Sunday Experience