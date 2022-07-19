The Principality’s support for Ukraine is being further illustrated by an exhibition dedicated to Ukrainian artists.

The exhibition, entitled “Ukrainian Revival” will show works by popular Ukrainian artists. The Association Internationale des Artistes Plasticiens de Monaco is at the origin of the show, which will run at 10, quai Antoine Ier from 21 July to 5 August.

Painting, sculpture, photography and modern techniques will all be represented. The aim is to provide the public with “an approach to Ukrainian culture through original, metaphorical images, and metaphysical ideas,” say the event organisers.

Among the artists on show: Anatoly Kryvolap, whose paintings sell at the world’s most prestigious auctions; Oleg Tistol, a representative of the Ukrainian neo-baroque movement; and Victor Sydorenko, the president of the National Academy of Ukrainian Arts and founder of the Modern Arts Research Institute.

Before the official opening, on July 21 at 7 pm, there will be a 2-hour debate on art and its meaning, led by Victor Sydorenko.