The birth of a pink flamingo is a great first for the Zoological Garden!

Some heart-warming news. This summer, the Zoological Garden of Monaco announced the birth of several baby birds, starting with a baby pink flamingo last June. A great first for the Garden: “Being very gregarious, flamingos generally only reproduce when they are in large colonies, after the age of 6. At the end of April, the group began to show signs of courtship and to build the first outlines of nests. We immediately provided them with the necessary materials and several nests were quickly built. 15 days later, the first egg was laid. This is a great pride and joy for the park team,” a post on their Facebook page reads.

© Zoological Garden

A month and a half later, the Zoological Garden shared a lovely video to show how much the little flamingo has grown in the space of a few weeks. Still grey – the pink flamingo only develops this colour when it is around three years old – he is seen following the group without any difficulty.

This baby bird is not the only one to have appeared this summer: in June and July, the Garden also witnessed the birth of a little bronze-winged duck, making the Zoological Garden “one of the few European zoological parks to house this magnificent species”, in addition to the birth of three white-faced whistling ducks.

© Zoological Garden

A ‘rant’ against abandonment

In parallel with these happy births, the Exotic Garden unfortunately had to make an update of another kind. On August 13, the Garden shared a “summer rant” on its Facebook page, in response to the abandonment of exotic animals: “This week we were asked by Sacpa 06 (the pound for Nice and its surroundings), with whom we work regularly, to take in several exotic animals. First of all, a female peacock, reported for several days by the inhabitants in a village in the region and belonging to no one, was caught. Then 2 leopard geckos were found in a small terrarium in …. a rubbish bin store. And finally a blue-fronted Amazon was found abandoned in a tiny and dirty cage on the side of the road!!”

© Zoological Garden

The Director of the Garden took the opportunity to remind people of their responsibilities when adopting a pet, including exotic animals: “This behaviour is completely unacceptable! When we take responsibility for a domestic or non-domestic animal, we have a duty to give it the best possible life. This kind of abandonment is more and more frequent, it is a totally cowardly and irresponsible act. Organisations like ours, or shelters, are there to take them in as far as they can, but please don’t abandon them! Most of them do not survive…”