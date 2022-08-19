The 2022 edition of the Palermo-Montecarlo starts this Friday at noon from the Gulf of Mondello. Thirty-seven boats from nine countries are taking part.

500 miles, that’s the distance between Palermo and Monaco. With a passage through the Strait of Bonifacio, the participants in the 2022 edition of the Palermo-Montecarlo are preparing to experience an intense race.

The Palermo-Montecarlo has become a regatta with a strong international appeal. Roberto Lagalla

Part of the Italian Offshore Championship organised by the Italian Sailing Federation, the Mediterranean Maxi Offshore Challenge of the International Maxi Association and the Class40 Mediterranean Trophy, the Palermo-Montecarlo is reserved for offshore yachts with an ORC International or IRC classification certificate.

Big names on the start line

And among the main competitors, many big names are on the start line this year. The spotlight will of course be on Manolis Kondilis’ Neo 570 Carbonita, the boat of the local Circolo della Vela Sicilia team with a seasoned crew including co-skippers Edoardo Bonanno and Paolo Semeraro, alongside Tommaso Chieffi, Alberto Bolzan and Gaetano Figlia di Granara.

But eyes will also be on the Swan 42 Spirit of Nerina Lauria, skippered by Gabriele Bruni and sailing for the Circolo Canottieri Roggero di Lauria, or the ICE 60 Before the Storm owned by Massimo Lentsch of Circolo Velico Sferracavallo.

“The number of crews and the famous names of the participating yachtsmen who will be among the protagonists this year prove that the Palermo-Montecarlo has become a regatta with a strong international appeal,” said the Mayor of Palermo, Roberto Lagalla, at the press conference.

“It’s a competition that represents an important showcase for Palermo, not only in the eyes of those who come to compete here, but also for the foreign public in general. It is a great tradition for our city, which is starting up again at full speed after two years of the pandemic.”