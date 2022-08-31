Behind this wonderful initiative is the association Soleil Royal 06, led by Laurent Castex.

School bags, pencil cases, notebooks… As the Principality’s pupils prepare to return to school on Monday 5th September, and shopping trolleys fill up with school supplies, the Soleil Royal 06 association is collecting these same supplies for children in Ukraine. The aim is to enable them to continue studying, despite the extremely difficult conditions.

You can make a contribution until 12 September by handing in your donation at one of the three collection points in the Principality: the first is at the Aldo shop (in the Fontvieille shopping centre), the second at the Pharmacie du Rocher, and the third in the Alden’t restaurant in Beausoleil.

According to Monaco-Matin, the pallets will leave on 22 September, and will go to the border between Ukraine and Slovakia. Financial donations are also welcome, to contribute to the cost of transporting these pallets, by sending a cheque made out to “Association Soleil Royal 06” to Soleil Royal 06, 262 Avenue des Mimosas, Résidence du Midi, 06190 Roquebrune-Cap-Martin.

As Laurent Castex, president of the association, reminded us on social media, these donations are for children who are still in Ukraine: “after regularly receiving several hateful messages concerning the collection of school supplies for children in Ukraine, I’ll explain further: I help children (about 600) from two camps in the west of the country. The parents who stayed in the east to fight preferred to put their children in the west for safety and not in cellars as some have been for the last 6 months. I want to make it clear that I am helping the poor who have not had the opportunity to leave their country or who have not wanted to leave. There is no need to explain to me in your messages that the Ukrainians here have luxury cars. I can see that for myself. I have many in my neighbourhood. That’s why I’m making it clear that I’m helping the children of less fortunate families who didn’t ask to be victims of a war. So let’s show solidarity and give a ray of sunshine to children, whatever their origin. Thank you all and thank you to those who have supported us since the beginning.”